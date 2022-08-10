This is what the vehicle looked like after the collision. / CREDIT 061 CIVIL GUARD

A man was injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday when his vehicle collided with a lamppost. The event took place on the N301-A (Molina de Segura road) towards Murcia, at the height of Cabezo Cortado, reaching the roundabout of the University of Espinardo, in the municipality of Murcia, according to sources from the Coordination Center of emergencies

The single emergency telephone number 112 received several calls, around 8:51 a.m., reporting that a vehicle had collided with a lamppost and apparently one person was injured.

A Civil Guard patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the ‘061’ Emergency Management Department traveled to the scene of the accident.

The wounded man was treated ‘in situ’ and later transferred to the Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia.