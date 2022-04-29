State in which the vehicle was left after the accident. / MF

One person was injured this Friday when the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree on the C-25 highway, in the mountain area called Las Cuestas del Marqués de Sierra Espuña, in the municipality of Alhama de Murcia.

According to sources from the Murcia Region 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center, members of the Civil Guard and an ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management of 061 have traveled to the scene of the event.

Once at the scene of the accident, the paramedics treated the injured person and transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital due to the injuries he sustained.