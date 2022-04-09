Four municipal police officers from Madrid, in a file image. Victor Sainz

A driver has fled in the early hours of this Saturday after having run over three young people in the Madrid district of La Latina. One of them, 23 years old, has been seriously injured with a severe head injury, as reported by a spokeswoman for Emergencies Madrid. The Municipal Police of Madrid is looking for the author of a multiple hit. The agents have taken statements from the witnesses, several groups of young people who were at the scene.

The event occurred around 6:30 am, when Samur-Civil Protection went to 138 Maqueda Street to attend to the three victims. One of them has been discharged at the scene with minor bruises, while another has been taken to Hospital Gómez Ulla for a possible lower limb fracture. The third patient is in serious condition with multiple traumas and a severe head injury. The serious patient, after being stabilized and intubated, has been transferred to the Clinical Hospital with a serious prognosis.

