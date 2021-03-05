The Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Arr, honored the driver, Muhammad Irfan Muhammad Rafiq, who works for Karim, in appreciation of his honesty, as he found an amount of 900,000 dirhams in the back seat of his vehicle that one of the passengers had forgotten, and he delivered it to the center .

Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Uhr thanked the driver, Muhammad Irfan Muhammad Rafiq, praising his honesty and good behavior, stressing at the same time that the honor comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to raise awareness in the community about dealing with finds and lost money, and within the framework of constant concern for Building a link with community members because they are partners in achieving security, safety and spreading happiness.





