Saturday, June 10, 2023, 9:21 p.m.



| Updated 9:27 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Again we must add to the sad statistics of the N-344 a new fatality. This Saturday a 51-year-old driver lost his life at kilometer 97,500 of the national 344 as a result of the frontal collision between two trucks.

This is the section of the Yecla bypass, between the Villena and Pinoso highway connections, where unfortunately more fatal accidents have already been recorded.

According to emergency sources, the accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. The two trucks collided head-on and one of the drivers was trapped in the cab of his vehicle.

One of the drivers involved is of Polish origin and another is of Spanish nationality, the same sources explain. The Spanish trucker is the one who would have lost his life.

In the absence of an official investigation to clarify the causes, everything points to the fact that the deceased’s truck was joining the N-344 from the Pinoso highway junction and collided with one of the road’s side barriers. That side hit caused the truck to roll over in the middle of the road. At that moment the other truck involved, which was traveling in the opposite direction, rammed the truck that was overturned on the road with the tragic outcome.

Immediately, agents of the Yecla Local Police and firefighters from the city park went to the scene of the accident. Firefighters had to release the lifeless body of the driver. The toilets displaced to the scene of the accident could only certify the death of one of the truckers while the other was unharmed.

The national 344 at the height of Yecla remains closed to traffic while the Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation of this traffic accident that has cost the life of a trucker.