The driver of a car died this Thursday after leaving the road on the AS-17 highway, in Corvera de Asturias in El Portazgo (Asturias), invade the railway track and be hit by a trainthe Civil Guard has reported.

The accident, in which train passengers have been unharmedoccurred around 5:20 p.m. at kilometer 5 of the AS-17 highway, between Avilés and Riaño.

Apparently, the tourism has left the track and has invaded the railway line and, subsequently, the accident has occurred. convoy crash against the accident vehicle.

The train covered the line between San Juan de Nieva and Llamaquique, which has had to be interrupted. For their part, members of the 112 Asturias have gone to the scene of what happened to remove the body of the deceased from inside the car.

The Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA) has transferred the victim to the funeral services through the tracks of the train.