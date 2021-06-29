A man died at dawn on Tuesday after leaving the road with his vehicle at the confluence of the RM-3 highway with the RM-332 highway, within the municipality of Mazarrón.

The deceased was driving on the road at around 2:20 in the morning when he left the lane and ended up hitting some rocks. After the crash, the vehicle began to burn. 112 received a call warning of the accident and that the car was on fire.

Despite the rapidity of the emergency services, which sent patrols from the Civil Guard, Local Police, firefighters and a medical ambulance to the scene, when they reached the point of the accident the injured person had already died.