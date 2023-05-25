A driver crashes into a gate on Downing Street in London

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Moment in which the man crashes in Downing Street.
Moment in which the man crashes in Downing Street.
The incident occurred at the entrance to the street where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lives.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A man was arrested on Thursday after he crashed his car into the gates of Downing Street in London, the UK capital’s Metropolitan Police said.
(Also: UK Announces Student Visa Reform: What’s Changing and Why?)
As reported by the BBC, the man was “arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and dangerous driving”. Police, however, reported that no one was injured in the incident.
(You can read: Sarah Ferguson, the redheaded duchess who fell in love with the Colombian chontaduro)
For now, investigations are ongoing. Whitehall, the main street that runs through Downing Street, was closed off by police.
(Keep reading: ‘UK will continue to be a good partner for Colombia’: UK Foreign Minister)
The event occurred around 4:20 pm (local time). According to the Metropolitan Police, the silver car was seen by witnesses approaching the main entrance of Downing Street, the street where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family live.
(Developing)
WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#driver #crashes #gate #Downing #Street #London
Leave a Reply