Thursday, May 25, 2023
A driver crashes into a gate on Downing Street in London

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in World
A driver crashes into a gate on Downing Street in London


Downing Street

Moment in which the man crashes in Downing Street.

Moment in which the man crashes in Downing Street.

The incident occurred at the entrance to the street where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lives.

A man was arrested on Thursday after he crashed his car into the gates of Downing Street in London, the UK capital’s Metropolitan Police said.

As reported by the BBC, the man was “arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and dangerous driving”. Police, however, reported that no one was injured in the incident.

For now, investigations are ongoing. Whitehall, the main street that runs through Downing Street, was closed off by police.

The event occurred around 4:20 pm (local time). According to the Metropolitan Police, the silver car was seen by witnesses approaching the main entrance of Downing Street, the street where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family live.

(Developing)

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ
INTERNATIONAL WRITING

