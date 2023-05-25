A driver crashes into a gate on Downing Street in London

A man was arrested on Thursday after he crashed his car into the gates of Downing Street in London, the UK capital’s Metropolitan Police said.

As reported by the BBC, the man was “arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and dangerous driving”. Police, however, reported that no one was injured in the incident.

For now, investigations are ongoing. Whitehall, the main street that runs through Downing Street, was closed off by police.

The event occurred around 4:20 pm (local time). According to the Metropolitan Police, the silver car was seen by witnesses approaching the main entrance of Downing Street, the street where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family live.

(Developing)

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING