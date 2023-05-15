An unusual event occurred this Monday in the Argentine city of Caballito, when in the morning, a driver crashed his car into another parked vehicle, overturned and escaped from the scene of the accident before the authorities arrived. but in his escape he left his partner inside the upturned vehicle.

Now, the motorist is intensively wanted by the City Police.

The firefighters and personnel from the 6B police station went to the avenue of the accident after being informed of the incident. Upon arrival at the site, rescuers found a Honda City brand vehicle turned upside down. and whose occupants were no longer in the place, indicated the police sources consulted.

Before the police presence, a 23-year-old Peruvian woman, identified as Nicole Vera, denied being the driver of the Honda.

Instead, He said that he was waiting for an Uber to go to work when the crash occurred and that he fell and there he hurt one of his knees. However, a witness stated that he saw her getting out of the vehicle once the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, police officers detected a Renault Fluence car crashed from the right side and imprisoned against garbage cans. There were no people inside the car either.

Then, the owner of that vehicle appeared identified as a member of a police force.



Investigators have been trying to find the driver ever since. that he lost control of his vehicle, crashed and overturned, leaving his sentimental partner as a witness to the incident.

The Argentine Unit of the West Flagrancia Area, headed by Dr. Menzano, is in charge of investigating the facts. Menzano determined that the vehicles are the subject of an investigation to track down the person responsible. While the driver could face penalties for having fled the scene.

LA NACION (Argentina) / GDA

