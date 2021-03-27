An Italian youth chased with his car two men who stole his wristwatch and knocked them off their bike from a “scooter”, then hit them, killing them immediately, according to what the media reported on Saturday.

The incident happened, on Friday, near Naples, in southern Italy, when two men on a powerful “scooter” brandished a pistol and threatened a man who was driving his car with the aim of stealing his Rolex watch.

However, after the robbery, the 26-year-old victim pursued them in a high-speed chase, dropped the scooter in his car, then rammed his attackers and killed them. After that, he left his car and turned himself in to police officers in Marano, on the outskirts of Naples. Witnesses corroborated his statements, according to what was reported by the newspaper “El Corriere della Sera” in particular.

The two suspected robbers, aged 30 and 40, were well-known precedents with a strong judicial record. A pistol whose serial number was scanned was found at the scene, in addition to a wristwatch.