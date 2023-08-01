A driver crashed his car early Monday, sparking a huge forest fire on the Greek island of Chios, state broadcaster ERT reported. The network indicated that the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a forest on the side of the road, causing a fire in the car’s engine.

The flames quickly spread to a nearby forest in the northwestern part of the island. The authorities had to deploy all of the island’s fire brigade, volunteers, a firefighting plane and helicopters to contain the fire. The report added that two villages were also evacuated. The authorities were able to control the fires this afternoon. The driver was arrested on charges of drunk driving and will face an additional charge of negligent arson by the public prosecutor’s office on the Aegean island, according to several media reports. Authorities say negligence was the cause of most of Greece’s fires.