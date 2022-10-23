The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ajman Police General Command has arrested a driver who drove a vehicle recklessly, reversed the direction of traffic, on a highway, and made dangerously showy movements, endangering his life and the lives of others in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, said that the control and control systems in the Operations Room of the Traffic Department spotted the reckless driver by tracking him on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the Emirate of Ajman, when he was driving in the opposite direction of traffic, and at great speed, and by following him it was found that he headed to a residential area, And he drove his vehicle recklessly, without regard to the lives of others, and the traffic and commentary patrols began searching and investigating, and in less than two hours they managed to seize the driver and the vehicle of the “Lexus” saloon in the Al-Talah area. public to complete legal procedures.

Al Falasi stated that the vehicle was impounded, the driver was arrested, and the driver’s license was withdrawn for a period of six months, due to several serious traffic violations. Reversing the direction of traffic with a fine of 600 dirhams, and a violation of the driver’s failure to comply with traffic signs and instructions with a fine of 500 dirhams, and it was found after his arrest that he had previously committed 39 other violations, with a value of 17,650 dirhams, bringing the total of black points resulting from him to 46 points, and a total of 127 days Vehicle reservation period.