Abu Dhabi Police recently broadcasted a video, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Center, of a serious accident that occurred due to the driver’s lack of focus on the road path, pointing out that preoccupation with non-driving leads to sudden vehicle drift due to the use of the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, or make a call, or take pictures.

And she called on drivers not to be preoccupied with other than the road while crossing intersections and traffic lights, warning of the dangerous consequences that may occur when the driver is mentally distracted and crosses the traffic light, especially towards the left. She also called on them to pay attention to pedestrians, road signs and its surroundings, and traffic instructions and adhere to them, in order to avoid accidents, explaining that “the driver’s performance of more than one action at the same time while driving is fraught with danger.”

And she stated that the federal law indicated that the violation of the vehicle exceeding the red light signal is 1000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for 30 days. Law No. (5) of 2020 AD regarding vehicle impoundment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi specified the financial value for releasing a vehicle impoundment at 50 thousand dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the financial value is paid for a maximum period of three months. In the event that the dues are not paid, the vehicle will be transferred for sale at a public auction.