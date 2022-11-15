A large boat that was drifting collided on Monday against the 13.2-kilometer-long bridge that rises above the sea between the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói, causing “minor damage”.

The impact forced to cut, for about four hours, traffic in both directions of this strategic bridge, which generated long lines of vehicles at its accesses, according to the Rio Mayor’s Operations Center on its social networks.

The management company indicated that there was a slight collision between the ship and the bridge without major consequences, according to the first inspections carried out on the site.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the anchor chain broke and the strong winds that hit the region dragged the ship, which was apparently abandoned in Guanabara Bay, until it collided with one of the bridge’s pillars.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, communicated on his social networks that a “technical team inspected” three pillars of the construction, an important route into and out of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and “did not detect any failure in the structure” of the same.

“An evaluation of the assistance devices indicates minor damage,” Paes said, later adding that “partial” traffic would be released “soon,” which happened minutes later.

“Rio-Niterói Bridge released” after being cut off “due to the collision of a ship with the structure,” said the Rio Operations Center.

Teams from the Navy and the Port Authority were activated to deal with the situation, which caused no injuries.

The ship, named “São Luís”, is the subject of a “judicial process”, according to the Navy, which declared in a note that it will open an investigation to clarify “the causes, circumstances and responsibilities” of the event.

The accident occurred on the eve of the national holiday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Brazil.

