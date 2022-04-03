I know that I usually dream more often than I should. Maybe I owe that to the two cups of oregano tea mixed with chamomile, which I usually drink an hour before going to bed and it is certainly so relaxing that I just have to put my head on the pillow to fall asleep, and I sleep in such a way that I don’t wake up until the sun breaks through the window blinds and floods the whole room. As soon as I open my eyes or rather I don’t finish opening them when what I lived in dreams or some vestige of what remains of it refuses to leave me and I have no choice but to stop and, pencil in hand, try to put it on a white sheet of paper, with the sole intention of saving them a bit from oblivion and from that immediacy or momentary nature to which all dreams are condemned. The fact is that a couple of nights ago Marguerite Duras and Virginia Woolf visited me: the former told me that she had not written The lover, The love and none of his other books; the other assured me that she did not write either Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and other novels that we assume to be his authorship, but rather —the two agreed— that everything had been dictated to them in the same way that God dictated the Bible to the prophets. I understood then that only those who have someone to dictate the words in their ears write.