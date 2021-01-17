Xabi Prieto has become a benchmark of the modern era of the Royal Society. And his image of celebrating one of his goals holding his shirt by the shield is an icon of the realistic club environment. To the point that the artist of the Real, Mikel Soro, immortalized it with a drawing of the former captain that had a great reception among the fans of the San Sebastian team. But it has not only been liked in Donostia, its acceptance has crossed borders, to the point that it has already been plagiarized in three countries, as far as the protagonist of this story knows, who has denounced it on his Twitter account, @marrazketabar, with the who signs all his creations that are so loved by Real fans and that can be printed on all kinds of merchandising in the Anoeta store. The latest plagiarism has appeared on the bus of the Moroccan team Mogreb Athletic de Tetouan.

It is an exotic and curious story, but also something totally reportable, because the copy of the image is palpable. It is the same drawing of Mikel Soro, but with the only difference in the colors, instead of blue and white they are red and white, to make matters worse. The complaint of this fact has been made by Mikel Soro himself on his Twitter account. “This design has won the “Moghreb Athletic de Tetuan” bus contest. “Do you also see something strange?”, Stated in his account, @marrazketabar, who was notified by a Moroccan fan. “That is the most curious thing, that a Moroccan fan from Tetouan has warned me in English”Explains Soro.

It is not the first time that something similar has happened with this drawing to Soro, who has already had it copied in Bilbao and in another team in Colombia, which is known for now. Obviously, it is a matter that bothers, but the cartoonist of the Real is not clear that it should be reported for plagiarism. “And what am I going to get? As much as they disqualify the winner and put the second option. The one who has to denounce is the poor man who finished second in the contest, that yes they have annoyed him, I give visibility to what I can and I thank everyone who defends me, ”says Soro resigned. Be that as it may, at AS we reflect history in the hope that this kind of thing won’t happen again and that this case of plagiarism reaches Morocco, although later the Tetouan club does nothing.