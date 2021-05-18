London (dpa)

Manchester United continued to reel in the Premier League, and fell in a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, today, Tuesday, in the 37th round penultimate of the competition, which also saw Leeds United beat Southampton 2-0.

Manchester United advanced with a goal scored by Edinson Cavani in the 15th minute, and Fulham drew through Joe Brian in the 76th minute, to raise Manchester United to 71 points in second place, and Fulham raised its score to 27 points in the eighteenth place, note that he had fallen from Premier League before this round. This is the third game in a row in the league in which Manchester United failed to win, as they lost in the last two matches against Leicester City and Liverpool 1/2 and 2/4, respectively.

And Manchester United imposed control over the course of the meeting, and continued his offensive attempts in search of scoring the goal of progress, in return, the Fulham team retreated to the center of its stadium, and relied on counter-attacks. Manchester United’s offensive attempts resulted in a goal in the 15th minute, when goalkeeper David De Gea passed a long ball that Bruno touched to reach Edinson Cavani in the middle of the field, to see goalkeeper Alphonse Areola ahead and hit the ball quickly over the advanced goalkeeper to embrace the ball. Manchester United’s offensive control continued in search of a second goal to secure its lead, and despite the delay, the Fulham team continued to rely on its defensive plan, launching counter-attacks. Manchester United almost added the second goal in the 26th minute, when Bruno Fernandez hit a powerful ball from outside the penalty area, which was stopped by goalkeeper Areola. Manchester United continued to dominate, but without real danger at the Fulham goal, who was close to scoring the equalizer in the 38th minute when Fabio Carvalho was alone with goalkeeper David Gea, who starred and blocked Carvalho’s shot to prevent Fulham from scoring the equalizer. The remaining time of the first half passed without a new one before the referee blew the final whistle with Manchester United advancing with a clean goal. At the start of the second half, Fulham abandoned his defensive caution, and Manchester United exchanged attacks in search of an equalizer, and in return, Manchester United continued their attempts to score a second goal, yet both teams failed to form any danger to the other’s goal. And the game remained confined to the midfield until the 61st minute, which almost saw Fulham score the equalizer, when Ademula Lockman crossed the ball from the left side from inside the penalty area and de Gea stopped it with his fingertips, to bounce back to Carvalho, who met her with a header from inside the six area. Yards, but De Gea shined and tackled. After that attack, play was limited to midfield and the danger to the two goals disappeared completely. In the 74th minute, Greenwood missed the opportunity to score the second goal for Manchester United, when Cavani passed a through ball to Greenwood inside the Fulham penalty area from the right, to hit a powerful ball that was blocked by Areola, to bounce back to Fernandez, who met her with a powerful shot, but over the crossbar. In the 76th minute, Joe Bryan scored the equalizer for Fulham, when I played a cross from the right, which Brian met with a powerful header into the goal. Manchester United intensified its offensive attempt in search of scoring the winning goal, but it collided with a strong and organized defense from the part of Fulham players, to limit the play in the midfield until the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match, imposing a 1/1 tie between the two teams.