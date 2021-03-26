A video captured by a man inside a truck shows the tornado severity that struck the State of Alabama, in the United States. In the footage, made by a carpenter named César Villaseñor who was driving with his boss through the area, the noise of the wind is heard as the vehicle moves from side to side.

Outside the truck, the recording shows fallen trees and shattered houses in every direction. “I thought this was probably the end, I thought I was going to die,” Villaseñor said in an interview with CNN. The 22-year-old man was able to reach his home, which fortunately had survived the destruction.

Tornadoes generated by a “supercell” of storms, which hit Alabama on Thursday and subsequently headed into Georgia on Friday, they left at least five dead amidst ruined homes, downed trees and badly damaged businesses.

The tornado also left a trail of devastation in Georgia. Photo: EFE

The authorities reported that the tornado traveled about 100 miles on Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service for Atlanta said a “dangerous and fast-moving” tornado ripped through some of the southern suburbs of the metropolitan area just after midnight.

As thousands of people were left without power and faced with the task of removing debris and rebuilding, the extreme weather that swept through parts of Alabama and the region marked the scariest part of spring in the southeastern United States: tornado season.

Wave of destruction

While Alabama looked like it had gotten the brunt of Thursday’s tornadoes, meteorologists warned of dangerous thunderstorms, flash floods and possible hurricanes from eastern Mississippi to western Georgia, and north to Tennessee and Kentucky.

What’s more, flash flood warnings and alerts they spread to the western Carolinas overnight.

A man in front of his business destroyed by the tornado in Georgia, United States. Photo: EFE

The deaths were confirmed in Calhoun County, eastern Alabama, where one of multiple tornadoes sparked off a “supercell” of storms that then made its way to Georgia, said National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block. in Birmingham.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the tornado cut through the county on a diagonal, hitting mostly rural areas, perhaps keeping the death toll from being higher.

“Five people lost their lives and for those families things will never be the same again, ” Wade said at a late-night news conference.

“Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go out to those families, and we will do everything in our power to let them know that we love them.”

Pat Lindsey, a resident of the town of Ohatchee, the worst affected in the county, told The Associated Press that a neighbor of yours He died after a tornado destroyed his motorhome.

The damage in Alabama was extensive. Photo: REUTER

“He was a great person,” Lindsey said.

Further west, large parts of Shelby County, near Birmingham, the largest city in the state, were severely damaged. Images taken by civilians by means of drones and that were posted on social media showed houses without roofs, while the winds destroyed some and left others intact.

In the town of Pelham, James Dunaway said he initially ignored the tornado warning when it reached him by phone.

But it wasn’t long before he could hear the tornado approaching, so he left the upper bedroom where he was watching television and headed down a hallway just before the storm ripped the roof and side parts of his house away, totally leaving exposed the area of ​​the rooms. His three vehicles were rendered useless.

“I’m very lucky to be alive,” Dunaway, 75, a veteran of the Vietnam War, told Al.com.

Pelham authorities released a video showing three huge trees blocking roads and utility poles leaning threateningly over rubble-strewn streets.

In the town of Centerville, south of Tuscaloosa, Cindy Smitherman and her family and neighbors took cover in their underground shelter from the storms as a tornado passed over their home.

“I’m just glad we’re alive”, Held.

Source: agencies