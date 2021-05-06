Without the aids monetary, such as the IFE, AUH and other State transfers, the levels of indigence in 2020 instead of affecting 10% of the population would have reached 27% and the percentage of poverty would have been almost 54% instead of 44 , 7%. Out of a total population of 45.4 million, there would be almost 24.5 million poor people.

However, “the massive nature of social assistance it was not enough to prevent the socioeconomic situation from continuing to deteriorate. This points to the limitations faced by social policies in Argentina to durably reverse deterioration of living conditions ”.

These are the relevant data referring to the incidence of Social Programs in the Study “Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Well-being in Urban Argentina” of the Social Observatory of the UCA.

The Study points out that in the “context of prolonged socio-economic deterioration, product of the stagnation and retraction of the demand for employment and the remuneration to work, towards the year 2019, more than 3 out of every 10 households in Argentina received some kind of social program “.

In 2020, “said value expressed another significant jump with the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis, it became overcrowded among households in 2020 (47.3%) and it reached more than half of the population in that same year (55.4%) “.

Among the poor population, aid reached 79.7%. “The Universal Child Allowance, permanent income policy for households with minors, and temporary cash inflows, corresponding to the Family Emergency Income (IFE) they provide the bulk of social programs during the last wave ”, explains the Report.

The Study warns that “the exceptional character of various assistance programs, the continuity of which was tied to the evolution of the health context, implies that the upward trend in healthcare policy could be reversed in the short term, although within very significant levels as long as the demand for employment does not expand in a sustained manner or the need to reimpose restrictions on mobility affect the sources of labor income of the population, particularly linked to the informal sector”.

The statistical series show the ascending path taken by welfare in integrated working and marginal working class households and also in the middle class:

* In 2019, around 42.7% and 59.1% of households of registered and unregistered workers, respectively, received some social program. In 2020, it increased both among integrated working class households (59.6%) and marginal (77.3%).

* Due to the general increase in social assistance during the context of isolation, almost 3 out of 10 non-professional middle class households (29%) were reached by some program. In the same sense, although to a much lesser extent, there is a slight increase in social assistance in professional middle-class households (6.7%).

* This critical scenario is more accentuated in the interior of the country that in the City of Buenos Aires, although the levels of indigence and poverty are very high in the South of CABA and in the Greater Buenos Aires.

Agustin Salvia Director of the Observatory, he told Clarion that “in our opinion, the most important impact of the transfers received by households was registered on extreme poverty and on food. In 2019, the indigence rate, instead of 8.4%, would have been 16% without the transfers at that time. During 2020, with additional programs, homelessness instead of 9.8% would have been 27.7% “.

“In the same sense – he adds -, for the population of the Alimentar card, the indigence would not have been 12% but higher than 20%. This is not counting direct food assistance: at least 4 million people received food reinforcements through food or soup kitchens, public or social ”.

Salvia added that “however, as before, nothing was enough. No health emergency, the food problem was already serious long before this crisis. This is fundamentally associated with the fact that poor households increasingly require public assistance to the extent that informal jobs are lost or deteriorate and wages lag behind the inflation that affects basic products and services ”.

In conclusion, the Study says that “within the perspective adopted in this research, the expansion of income transfer and direct food assistance policies is considered necessary for solving short-term and immediate problems in the most vulnerable households. However, it is pertinent to remember that they do not solve long-term structural problems, for which it requires another type of state interventions on the economic structure and the social fabric ”.

