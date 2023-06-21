Hit and thrown to the ground by a car, Manuel Pistoia died at the age of only 26: the moving farewell of his mother Barbara

He was called Manuel Pistoia the 26-year-old boy, originally from Vimercate, in the province of Monza, who lost his life in a dramatic road accident on Monday afternoon. The farewell message that his mother Barbara published on social media is heartbreaking. The woman desperately asked her son to help her have the strength to go on without him.

The list of people who have lost their lives continues to grow dramatic road accidents in Italy in 2023. Unfortunately, in most cases, the victims of these tragedies are very young.

Marco Bianchin was young, for example, who was run over last Wednesday while he was riding his bike and died after two days of agony spent in Treviso hospital. He just had 17 years.

Davide Danzi, a boy from Villafranca di Verona, was years old instead 19 and died after his motorbike collided head-on with a car.

The same tragic fate also befell poor Manuel, a young man of only 26 years of age residing in concorezzoin the province of Monza and Brianza.

He was riding his Monday afternoon big scooter and was traveling along the provincial road 72 of Lake Como, in the area of Abbadia Lariana.

As he proceeded he found himself in front of a car which, turning, has it bumped just enough to cause him to lose control of his vehicle and do it fall ruinously on the asphalt.

For him, despite the timely intervention of medical rescuers, unfortunately there was nothing to be done and is gone forever.

The torment of the mother of Manuel Pistoia

He was on board the car that caused the accident a 72-year-old local man, driving, and a 52-year-old woman at his side. The prosecutor has opened a road murder investigation and entered the driver in the register of suspects.

The pain of Manuel Pistoia’s family and friends is incalculable. Particularly heartbreaking was the message posted by his mother Barbara on social media.