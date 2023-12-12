He loses control of his car and crashes, killing himself instantly: Cristian Disarò was supposed to graduate this week

He was called Cristian Disarò the young man of just 24 years of age who lost his life in a tragic road accident in Sant'Elena, in the province of Padua, in the early hours of the morning last Sunday. 5 days after the fatal crash, the boy would have graduated in Biology at the University of Ferrara. The family is devastated.

Blood continues to flow on Italian roads, with yet another accident on Saturday evening which unfortunately, this time, cost the life of a boy of only 24 years.

The accident occurred around 4:30 am between last Saturday and Sunday, a Saint Helenain the province of Padua.

Cristian Disarò was aboard his Renault Clio when he lost control of the vehicle crashed into a concrete pit. The car, completely destroyed in the front, then ended up in a ditch to the side of the road.

Some passers-by noticed the car and immediately raised the alarm rescued. The 118 rescuers and the Fire Brigade intervened on site. The latter extracted Cristian from the cockpit, entrusting him to the medical operators, who however could not do anything else declare his death.

The traumas reported in the chest area were too serious and probably caused one death instantly.

Cristian Disarò was supposed to graduate these days

Cristian Disarò lived with his family in Villa Estenseanother small town in the province of Padua, where he was returning on Saturday night after an evening at the disco with friends.

The news immediately spread throughout the town, causing shock and pain to the many who knew and loved the 24-year-old.

His momcompletely devastated by grief, explained that only 5 days later should have graduate in Biology at the University of Ferrara.

Paolo Oppio, mayor of Villa Estense, is among the most heartbroken over the very serious loss of a young fellow citizen. As reported The Gazzettinothe mayor declared: