Morocco achieved a significant decrease in the new Corona virus infections and deaths resulting from it, today, Friday, due to the vaccination campaign and the precautionary measures that it follows.

The Ministry of Health announced the registration of 35 new cases of the virus, one death, and 399 cases recovered during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry stated, in the daily bulletin of the results of epidemiological monitoring of “Covid-19”, published by the MAP, that the new outcome of HIV infections has raised the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom of Morocco to 514,705 cases since the announcement of the first case on March 2, 2020.

While the total number of complete recoveries reached 502 thousand and 604 cases, a recovery rate of 97.6%, while the number of deaths rose to 9,092 cases.

The Ministry stated that the number of beneficiaries of the first dose of vaccination against the Coronavirus reached six million and 40 thousand and 109 people, while the number of people who were fully vaccinated (that is, they received the first and second dose of the vaccine) reached 4 million 450 thousand and 986 people.