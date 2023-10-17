In February 2023, the 65-year-old suddenly lost his life. Since then no one has come forward to claim the body. They buried him only after eight months

From Spinea, in the province of Venice, comes a dramatic story, which tells of all the loneliness in which many people live every day. A 65-year-old man loses his life in February suddenly. Since no one claimed his body. The municipality has it buried just eight months later. And at his funeral there was no one who knew the deceased.

Flavio B. was a 65 year old man. His heart stopped forever in February 2023. They found him lifeless in his home only days later. Since then, no one has ever shown up to claim the body: no family member, no friend, no acquaintance.

For eight months his body was left in the Mirano morgue, in the province of Venice. The Municipality of Spinea waited as long as possible to wait for any family members. But no one ever called and so the municipal administration decided to give him a proper burial.

THE funeral for the 65 year old man which had no one in the world took place in Spinea, in silence and with few people present. A true drama of loneliness: not an isolated case, but unfortunately a constantly growing phenomenon.

The Municipality of Spinea after eight months he decided to allocate some money to cover burial costs. Local administrators searched for the man’s relatives several times, but never received a response.

65-year-old man loses his life in February: no one has come forward in eight months to give him a proper burial

In cases like these, the intervention of the Municipality, aimed at giving a dignified burial to the deceased citizens, is certainly a duty, always without prejudice to compensation towards close relatives. On this occasion, citizens are invited to report to the Social Services Office situations concerning citizens in need and who have not already been taken care of by the Services.

Photo source from Pixabay

Neighbors and three former city councilors were present at the funeral, who said their final farewell to Flavio.