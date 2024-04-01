The draft resolution on increasing the general IT mortgage limit has been agreed upon and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers. The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation announced this on April 1 in its Telegram channel.

The department noted that the project, which involves increasing the total limit on IT mortgages to 700 billion rubles, has been agreed upon and has already been submitted to the Russian government.

Speaking about the basic conditions of a mortgage, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation recalled that the maximum loan rate is 5%, but many banks reduce it. Employees of all accredited companies aged 18 to 50 can get a mortgage. The department clarified that employees under 35 years of age do not need to confirm their salary level, and for others, the minimum salary threshold should be from 70 thousand to 150 thousand rubles, depending on the region.

The Ministry of Digital Development expressed hope that the document will be signed soon.

On January 31, the federal company Etazhi told Izvestia that the number of applications for IT mortgages has increased 10-fold since the second half of 2023 and continues to remain high. Thus, if in January 2023 the share of applications for IT mortgages in the total volume of all applications under preferential programs was only 0.2%, by July 2023 it increased to 0.5%, and in January 2024 exceeded 3.3 %.

IT mortgage was launched on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022. Preferential rate – up to 5% per annum. At the same time, the maximum amount of a state-subsidized loan for residents of cities with a population of over a million is 18 million rubles, for others – 9 million rubles. Down payment – from 15%. On May 4 of the same year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, at an operational meeting with his deputies, announced the launch of the program.