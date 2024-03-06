A draft on exemption from criminal punishment for participation in SVO was introduced into the State Duma

A bill on a mechanism for exemption from criminal punishment for those who have entered into a contract for military service during mobilization, martial law and wartime has been submitted to the State Duma. This was announced by the head of the lower house of parliament committee on state construction and legislation, Pavel Krasheninnikov, quoted by TASS.

As Senator Andrei Klishas clarified in Telegram-channel, the document suggests that prisoners can apply for conditional release or expungement of a criminal record in a number of cases. This can happen when a person is awarded a state award during military service, in connection with his dismissal from service for health reasons or reaching the age limit for service. Prisoners will also be subject to release from punishment if they are dismissed from service due to the end of mobilization, the end of martial law or the expiration of wartime.

The bill establishes a procedure for exemption from criminal liability for those who have committed a crime of minor or medium gravity, with the exception of those associated with threats to public safety, the foundations of the constitutional order and state security. It also establishes the procedure for release from serving a sentence. This does not apply to crimes against sexual integrity and those having a terrorist, extremist and sabotage orientation.

“Control over the behavior of such persons is carried out by the command of the military unit (institution). If such a person commits a new crime during military service, the court will impose a punishment based on the totality of sentences,” Klishas clarified.

Previously, the Kremlin stated that those involved in even high-profile criminal cases could be released from serving their sentences for participating in a special military operation. As Dmitry Peskov explained, the basis for the release of prisoners is “atonement for their crimes with blood on the battlefield.”