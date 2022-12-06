The deputies intend to submit a draft law to the State Duma, according to which, from December of this year, it is proposed to pay an annual additional old-age pension, similar to the 13th salary at enterprises. The corresponding document was proposed on December 5 by parliamentarians of the Just Russia – For Truth faction, headed by leader Sergei Mironov.

Changes are proposed to be made to the law “On insurance pensions”.

“Each pensioner who has been assigned an old-age insurance pension will be paid an additional old-age insurance pension (the so-called 13th pension) once a year in December,” the explanatory note to the bill says.

As Mironov noted, pensioners are the most socially unprotected citizens, and therefore the state is obliged to provide them with support in the form of additional payments. According to the politician, the timing of the 13th payment proposed by his party is not accidental, because people start borrowing more actively before the holidays.

“Banks and microfinance organizations are most willing to give money to pensioners who are considered attractive borrowers. Having received a new payment, many pensioners will be able to refuse dangerous loans, ”Mironova quotes TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Svetlana Razvorotneva, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Utilities, a member of the United Russia faction, said that Russia wants to abolish taxes for pensioners employed in housing and communal services, that is, income and insurance deductions from the remuneration of members of councils of houses who are engaged in common affairs . Otherwise, older people lose the opportunity to index their pensions, since this activity cannot be a job in the truest sense of the word, since there is no conclusion of employment contracts.

At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova, and the deputy chairman of the committee on construction and housing and communal services, Alexander Aksenenko, asked the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, to allow social teachers in schools to retire early due to the peculiarities of working with difficult children.

Earlier, on December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to discuss the issue of indexation of pensions for working disabled people. The Russian leader generally supported the idea, noting that it is only necessary to work out this issue in the government.