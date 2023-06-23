Deputies will submit to the State Duma a draft law on the abolition of the Unified State Examination

Deputy head of the LDPR faction, chairman of the labor committee Yaroslav Nilov announced that a draft law on the abolition of the Unified State Examination (USE) as a graduation and entrance exam for universities has been submitted to the State Duma for consideration. He published the corresponding message in the Telegram channel.

According to the amendments to the law “On Education in the Russian Federation”, they want to replace the USE with state exams, which graduates will take under general education programs for admission to universities.

The authors of the initiative argue that the USE format is ineffective, as it does not reflect the real level of knowledge of schoolchildren. The LDPR drew attention to the fact that the exam has become obsolete as a tool for assessing knowledge, since the number of graduates who passed the exam in the amount of the maximum possible 300 points has dropped sharply.

If the law is passed, the new rules will come into force on January 1, 2024.

On March 3, State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that the abolition of the USE in Russia is “discussed and will be discussed” as a necessary step to return education to the traditional national track. Deputy Sultan Khamzaev agrees with Tolstoy’s position. He called the exam a fooling practice.