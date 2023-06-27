Deputy Nilov said that a draft law on the abolition of fines for tinting was submitted to the State Duma

A draft law on the abolition of fines for tinting the front side windows of cars was submitted to the State Duma. This was announced by the parliamentarian from the Liberal Democratic Party Yaroslav Nilov in Telegram-channel.

“On the street – the sun, heat, closeness. It is especially difficult for car owners: in heavy traffic, and even more so in traffic jams, the car body heats up, and the sun’s rays create additional discomfort in the cabin, affecting the driver’s vision, ”Nilov wrote.

According to him, air conditioning and tinted front windows help to escape from the heat. The deputy recalled the norms of the Code of Administrative Offenses, according to which a fine is provided for non-compliance of the light transmission of protective films with the requirements of technical regulations. Nilov said that the Liberal Democratic Party proposes to abolish the fine and leave only windshield tinting banned.

Earlier, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, Leonid Babashov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Development of Transport Infrastructure, admitted that a slight tint of the front side windows of the car could be allowed to be used in the southern regions.

Now, driving a car with violations of technical regulations is punishable by a fine of 500 rubles. According to GOST, the light transmission of the windshield and front side windows must be at least 70 percent. At the same time, there are no restrictions on tinting the rear windows, including the side windows.

If it is possible to eliminate the violation on the spot, the driver may only receive a warning. Otherwise, the traffic police issue a fine and issue an order to eliminate the violation within a specified time frame. If the tinting is not removed within the specified period, the driver faces a fine in the amount of two to four thousand rubles or arrest for up to 15 days for failing to comply with the lawful request of a police officer.