Izvestia: a draft law on punishment for the manifestation of Russophobia will be submitted to the State Duma

In Russian legislation, they plan to consolidate the concept of “Russophobia” and punishment for its manifestations. About it write “News”.

The author of the bill was the LDPR party – it will be submitted to the State Duma in the spring session. At the same time, the initiative itself has already been approved by all members of the faction, said Andrei Lugovoi, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, a member of the LDPR faction.

According to the parliamentarian, the main question facing the authors of the document is to give a correct definition of the term “Russophobia”. The issues of punishment for its manifestation, in his opinion, require detailed discussion and have not yet been resolved.

On February 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the protection of the Russian language from borrowings. The law restricts the use of foreign words, with the exception of those that have no analogues in the Russian language.