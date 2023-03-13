A draft law on changing the draft age in Russia was submitted to the State Duma

A draft law on changing the draft age in Russia has been submitted to the State Duma. Document placed in the electronic database of the Parliament.

The authors of the initiative propose to raise the age limit for military service from 27 to 30 from January 1, 2024.

At the same time, the increase in the minimum age of conscription will be carried out in stages. From the beginning of 2024, citizens at the age of 18 will no longer be called up, from January 1, 2025, 19-year-old Russians will not be subject to conscription, and a year later the transition period will end and the final version of the new draft age will be established – from 21 to 30 years.

Those who wish can go to military service from the age of 18

For citizens who have reached the age of 18, the bill leaves the opportunity to go to military service at will. To do this, you will need to submit an appropriate application to the draft board of your municipality.

A similar procedure is also prescribed for citizens aged 27 to 30 who have already been transferred to the reserve due to reaching the age limit. If there were no legal grounds for exemption from military service, the bill provides for such Russians the opportunity to join the army at will.

In addition, these provisions of the bill will affect citizens who have acquired Russian citizenship under the age of 30 and are registered with the military.

Sergei Shoigu previously proposed raising the draft age

At the end of December 2022, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced a proposal to gradually raise the minimum age for military service from 18 to 21 years, and the maximum age from 27 to 30 years.

Later, a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia, Kirill Kabanov, considered the idea of ​​raising the age limit for conscription to 30 years as incorrect.

“By the age of 30, most young people have a stable job or business, stable family relationships, and military service in this case can become a serious destabilizing factor. There is a real risk that this could cause a very negative public reaction. And this must be taken into account, ”said the member of the HRC.

In his opinion, in this case, only those who received Russian citizenship after the age of 30, excluding residents of new regions of Russia, can make an exception. For such persons, the human rights activist believes, it would be fair to raise the age limit for conscription to 40 years.

Kabanov noted that now the majority of those who have received Russian citizenship evade military registration and military service.