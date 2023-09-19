If the decision is implemented and after it is issued, it will allow the imposition of financial fines, or even time in prison, on people who offend others by wearing inappropriate clothing.

It is worth noting that China recently issued a large set of proposed changes to public security laws, the first reforms in decades, and the dress code sparked immediate reactions from the public, with many criticizing it online and describing it as excessive and ridiculous.

On the other hand, people have wondered how law enforcement officials can determine what is harmful and harmful and what is not.

The country’s legal experts also criticized the vague wording of the law, saying it could be open to abuse.

According to the draft amendments to the proposed law, a wide range of behaviors will be prohibited.

Journalist Suad Yai Shin Hwa said in an interview with the programme the morning On “Sky News Arabia”: