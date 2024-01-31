The Federal National Council, during its fourth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, held this morning, under the chairmanship of Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash, approved a draft federal law regarding the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, which aims to organize the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa and give it the necessary capabilities to organize Fatwa affairs, consolidating the status of the fatwa in accordance with the national identity of the state locally and globally, in addition to developing directives, policies and legislation related to the fatwa, and organizing its affairs in the state.

The draft law also aims to empower the Emirati society with proactive fatwas to be the most prosperous in global competitiveness indicators, and to build a civilized model of fatwa that responds to developments and enhances the global reputation of the state and its humanitarian vision, as it includes a number of punitive and penal articles regulating fatwa affairs in the state, the first of which is “without prejudice.” With any more severe penalty stipulated in any other law, a fine of not less than 10 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who: issues a general legal fatwa in the country on any of the issues and topics within the jurisdiction of the Council, issues a private legal fatwa to the public without To be licensed or authorized to do so, to publish legal fatwas in cases other than those authorized under this law or the decisions issued by the Council, to publish to the public a legal fatwa that would incite strife, sectarian fanaticism, or strife in society, to issue a legal fatwa in cases pending before judicial authorities. In the country or issued a fatwa on issues or topics regulated under laws in force in the country and challenged or questioned in any public way the fatwas issued by the Council, the failure of any media institution, website or users of social media in the country to obtain a license or permit from the Council before Establishing a website to publish Sharia fatwas or organizing a program for Sharia fatwas, provided that the stipulated fine is doubled in the event of recidivism.

The penal articles included: “The court may order the closure of the violating facility or institution, or block the platform or website that published the fatwa in violation of the provisions of this law or the decisions issued in implementation thereof, for the period determined by the court, provided that the period of closure does not exceed one year, as well as Criminal proceedings shall not be initiated for any crime committed in violation of the provisions of this law, except by a written request from the Speaker of the Council or his authorized representative. The Speaker of the Council or his authorized representative may also conciliate for any of the crimes punishable by this law before authorizing the filing of the criminal lawsuit against The violator must pay the minimum fine prescribed for the crime, and if the violator refuses to reconcile, the matter will be referred to the Public Prosecution.