Tomorrow, the Federal National Council will discuss a draft federal law regarding the organization of the “Union of Owners”, which aims to establish, manage and operate common facilities, maintain them periodically, and enhance the participation of individuals in the preservation of public facilities and their participation in its management, as the draft law allows the establishment of “private federations.” »To manage real estate and residential units, if the number of owners reaches four, as a minimum, provided that the owners association takes over the preservation, maintenance, development, investment and management of the common parts, while granting it an independent legal personality and an independent financial liability as soon as it is registered with the competent authority.

During the session, the Council will discuss the draft law, which consists of 40 articles, which contain, in their entirety, the rules and provisions regulating joint ownership.

A report of the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Facilities Committee in the Council confirmed that the materials were subject to extensive discussions with representatives of the concerned and competent authorities, most notably the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Land Department, the Real Estate Registration Department in Sharjah, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and the Emirates Real Estate Corporation. Pointing to listening to the observations and proposals of the representatives of these bodies regarding the draft law in the interest of the owners and achieving the desired objectives of its promulgation.

The report stated that the draft law aims to establish, manage, operate, and maintain common facilities periodically, and to enhance the participation of individuals in maintaining public facilities and their participation in its management.

He stated that according to the articles of the bill, the owners union would arise if the number of owners exceeded four.

If there are more people who own a real estate unit in a group of real estate units, then they are considered one owner, and they must delegate their representatives to implement the necessary procedures to establish the owners ‘union. If the owners do not complete the necessary procedures to establish the owners’ union, then any of them has the right to request the court (in whose circle the property is located) Authorization to complete it.

The report indicated that the owners association is in charge of preserving, maintaining, developing and investing the common parts and managing them, and it may provide collective services to the owners related to the affairs of joint ownership, stressing that the articles of the draft law granted the owners association an independent legal personality and legal capacity within the limits of the purpose for which it was established, so that it is He has an independent financial responsibility upon his registration with the competent authority, according to the conditions specified by a decision issued by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.

3 questions

Tomorrow, the session of the Federal National Council will witness two council members being directed three parliamentary questions. The first is a postponed question from a council member, Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, about the reasons for canceling the licenses of the Labor Dispute Resolution Service Centers «Tawafuq» And the other two questions are for the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, one of them from the member Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi about “extending the validity of the approval of housing support”, and the second from the member Hamid Ali Alabbar Al Shamsi about “procedures for granting people of determination housing assistance And cases of exemption from paying them ».

