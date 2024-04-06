A dozen women have reported on TikTok that they were beaten by men, in apparently random attacks, when they were walking through the streets of New York. At least two people have been arrested after videos of the victims went viral.

One of the arrests connected to the wave of attacks was that of rapper Skiboky Stora, who has been a candidate for mayor and governor of New York, and was charged with assaulting influencer Halley McGookin. The musician had previously published videos where he harassed women. Police have not announced whether there are more suspects in the attacks or revealed whether they are connected cases.

