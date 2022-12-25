About ten winter sports enthusiasts were buried by an avalanche in Lech in Austria and searches by dog ​​units and helicopters are underway. The local media reported it, reporting that one person was found injured and rescued, while the search for the others continues. The avalanche started around 15, at an altitude of 2700 meters, in the ski area of ​​Lech and Zürs, in the Vorarlberg region. The snow mass has detached under the Trittkopf (Land Vorarlberg on the border with Tyrol) in the area of ​​slope number 134 (Balmen). According to the avalanche warning service, there was a high risk of avalanches in the area on Sunday.

Rescuers continue to search for the missing, but operations are greatly slowed down by the onset of darkness. The police have set up a hotline for missing persons (Lech Police +43 (0) 59 133 8105). After dark the helicopters no longer fly over the avalanche area which is illuminated by the photocells. Rescuers together with avalanche dogs are looking for any buried people. After the distress call, up to eight helicopters took off. The injured person was transported to the Innsbruck hospital.