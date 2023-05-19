Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:11



A dozen people of foreign origin have been living for three weeks on a sidewalk on Paseo de Los Ángeles, in the neighborhood of the same name in Lorca. In a very small space they accumulate mattresses, blankets, chairs, butane canisters, a stove to cook, and dozens of garbage bags with their belongings.

“They lived in a squatted house on this very site and when the police sealed it off they stayed on the street,” a resident of the area, Juan Teruel, told LA VERDAD. Some work in the fields, others stay in this place all day and “sleep on the tile, wash their clothes in the fountain, they do everything in the street,” he specified.

The neighbors denounce the unsanitary situation and claim to be afraid especially at night, although they admit that they do not cause noise or problems. “I prefer not to get close,” said Teruel.

The PP, which visited the settlement, required the presence of the municipal Social Services in the face of “this emergency situation” in which “the local government has looked the other way,” said the local party president and mayoral candidate, Fulgencio Gil.