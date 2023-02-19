Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. It is a teamwork. This is how the volunteers define the efforts made in recent months to support a dozen manatees that were in a situation of famine due to the contamination of the rivers. Now they are back in the wild and released at Florida’s Blue Springs State Park. Before being released, the mammals are subjected to a series of measurements in order to properly monitor their state of health. -Drafting-









