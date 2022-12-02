A dozen firefighters intervened this Friday morning in a fire that originated in the San Basilio Early Childhood School, located on Sierra de Peñarrubia street, in Murcia. The smoke originating in the building, in which dozens of children were, mobilized the troops, who traveled to the place around 1:30 p.m.

Members of the Murcia Local Police, as well as the National Police, went to the aforementioned nursery to support the firefighters in their work, who came with two trucks from the Espinardo park.

The minors were evacuated to the center patio and there are no injuries, according to the firefighters themselves. After putting out the flames and ventilating the area, they withdrew to the park.