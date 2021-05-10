Ten families from the San Fernando neighborhood “with recognized moral right” to return to new houses rebuilt in the neighborhood after the earthquakes of 2011 On Monday they received the keys to their new apartments from the president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, before the mayor, Diego José Mateos.

These are neighbors who despite living 30 years in the original neighborhood could not prove ownership of the houses they inhabited when they were demolished. Now are the headlines ten of the 18 flats owned by the Autonomous Community in San Fernando after the purchase of the new homes.

“This is a very important and emotional moment,” said López Miras, after handing over the keys to the new owners because the neighborhood is “one of the zero zones of earthquakes” and it was necessary to demolish the 232 homes in the complex due to the serious structural damage caused by the earthquakes.

He showed his satisfaction that these ten families can start a ‘new life in the most modern neighborhood of Lorca »after the reconstruction. The mayor highlighted the joint work of the administrations to “close the wounds” of the earthquake.