The ground has moved again in Granada. At 9:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Santa Fe and Chauchina, near the capital of Granada, registered a movement of magnitude 4.3 and 4.1, respectively, according to the provisional calculation of the National Geographic Institute. It was the first of a series of tremors that have been clearly perceived in the city and in much of its metropolitan area, with a total population of around half a million inhabitants.

According to the IGN, between 9:36 PM and 10:18 PM, there have been a dozen earthquakes above magnitude 2.9. As a result of the force and the rapid succession of the shocks, many families have been abandoning their homes and, despite the curfew, have paradoxically sought refuge in the open.

What suffered tonight is the continuation of a swarm of earthquakes that Granada and its metropolitan area have experienced for more than a week. The area has suffered more than 100 earthquakes in the last ten days, the most powerful of them last Saturday, when there was one of 4.4 with an epicenter in Santa Fe, a few kilometers from the capital, which caused some damage to homes and other buildings.

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Junta de Andalucía declared the province in the pre-emergency phase, according to the Emergency Plan for Seismic Risk in Granada. This means, as explained by the Board, that although no victims or relevant material damage have been caused, a special monitoring and study of seismic phenomena is launched and the population and competent authorities in matters of Civil Protection are informed. .

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has asked for serenity to be maintained. “Several earthquakes make Granada tremble again tonight. I take care of the concern of thousands of people. It is time to keep calm and follow the indications of the emergency services. We trust that they will soon return to normality ”, has spread on his Twitter account.

Also the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno, has referred on Twitter to the incessant earthquakes in the province of Granada. “Tonight several aftershocks have just been produced, some have also been felt in Malaga. Very aware of its evolution. As always, the Andalusian Emergency 112 service is available if necessary ”. The 112 of Andalusia has confirmed that it has received more than 300 calls from different locations in Granada related to the tremors and even some from the provinces of Jaén and Malaga.

The mayor of Granada, Luis Salvador (Citizens), has also called for calm. In a statement, Salvador said that citizens should be calm after “some difficult days because only those who have suffered an earthquake in their home know what it feels like.” The first mayor has recognized that Granada families are passing “an unnecessary punishment”, although they must be asked, he insisted, “maximum collaboration and tranquility.” He has also called for people to stay at home, and to follow the information that is given. Salvador has also ensured that the different institutions are coordinated and “with the [de emergencias] prepared ”. The mayor has insisted that “now we must have more tranquility than ever.”

Since that earthquake on Saturday, there have been numerous tremors, several of them perceptible, but none as intense and continuous as those of this Tuesday night. The sequence of the latter has attracted attention for its start, which has been felt brutally, and its duration that, in the absence of official measurements, has been extended for several seconds. These seismic movements are triggered when the activity of a fault produces a domino effect and triggers the activity of other nearby faults, as explained this Tuesday by the researcher from the University of Granada Jesús Galindo-Zaldívar.

From December 1, 2020 until this Monday, a total of 281 earthquakes have been registered in this environment, of which eight are greater than or equal to 3.0 magnitude and 41 have been felt by a large part of the population. Experts attribute the recent seismicity in the Vega de Granada to the continuous approximation of 4 to 5 millimeters per year between the Eurasian and African plates. Specifically, to the sudden release of the energy accumulated in the faults due to this movement between plates.

In Santa Fe (15,200 inhabitants) there have been several of the last earthquakes. There, Mar Salas, 35 years old, owner of a natural products company, has decided to take to the streets as soon as she has noticed the second one. “We live in a second and nothing has fallen in our house, but in our company’s warehouse, part of the office ceiling has collapsed, on top of the computers. Tomorrow we will have to know exactly the damage ”, he says on the phone. He ensures that a large part of the inhabitants of his locality are out in the open. “There is already more fear of earthquakes than of covid,” he says.

Luis Pablo Fernández Píñar, a 45-year-old bank employee, and his family live in the Serrallo neighborhood of the Granada capital. They have gone out to the street to “quickly” take the car and have gone to a residential area of ​​low buildings in the municipal limits of Granada and Huétor-Vega, to remain in the open.

“We have had at least four earthquakes. Some are longer than the other, about three seconds, ”Ignacio Guerrero, a 47-year-old rigger who lives in Jun, near the area where the tremors are most noticeable, also assures by telephone. His youngest eight-year-old daughter has started screaming, but the eldest, eleven, has laughed after the initial shock. They claim that the girls’ grandmother, who lives on an eighth floor in a block of the Camino de Ronda, one of the capital’s largest avenues, has seen how the strong shaking threw several objects from the shelves to the ground.

Inside the houses the shaking has been clearly noticed. The apartment of Silbia López de la Calle, a 43-year-old Basque journalist living in Granada, is on a fifth. Small pictures have fallen from the walls in his home. “These tonight have been stronger than normal, similar to two days ago, but shorter.” The Carretera de Málaga has been thrown out into the street, where groups of about ten people have gathered near each portal. One of them, in pajamas and with little girls, assures that she is thinking of sleeping in the car. Other residents of the neighborhood, La Chana, populated the balconies in search of an explanation.