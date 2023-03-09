Russia launched massive airstrikes against Ukraine on Thursday, the most significant in weeks, that left a dozen dead and caused power cuts in various regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it fired hypersonic missiles during these bombardments, carried out “in retaliation” for a recent incursion into its territory on March 2, which it blamed on Ukrainian “saboteurs”.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, denounced the Russian “miserable tactics”, after these bombings that reached 10 of the 27 regions of the country, including Kiev, and affected the energy infrastructures.

The anti-aircraft defense shot down 34 of the 81 missiles launched by Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian military.

Since October, after several military setbacks on the ground, Russia has hit key installations in Ukraine, cutting off water and electricity services for millions of people left without heat in the freezing winter. In recent weeks, these attacks had been less important.

But this Thursday morning, the Ukrainian authorities reported attacks in 10 regions, in the east, south and west.

In the Lviv region (west), a “missile” shot in a residential neighborhood killed at least five people, according to the regional governor.

Three people died in the city of Kherson (south) in shelling that hit a public transport station, said the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak.

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region (central-east) indicated that a 34-year-old man had died, and that a woman and a young man had been injured. In Kharkov (east), the entire city was left without electricity, water or heating, according to its mayor.

Transnistrian accusations

The bombings come after a meeting on Wednesday of the 27 European Union (EU) defense ministers with their Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, to negotiate a missile and ammunition supply plan worth up to $2.1 billion.

In parallel to these attacks, the pro-Russian separatist authorities in Transnistria, on the western border of Ukraine, claimed to have thwarted an attack plotted by kyiv against the leaders of this rebel region of Moldova.

According to the authorities of this region, which was declared separated from Moldova in 1992 and has the backing of Moscow, Kiev’s secret services prepared “a terrorist attack” in the capital Tiraspol to “remove senior officials” from its administration. And in eastern Ukraine the battle for the city of Bakhmut persists, turned into a symbol after months of bloody fighting.

The head of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced on Wednesday that he had taken the eastern part of the city. Bakhmut could fall “in the coming days,” warned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, adding that “this does not necessarily reflect a turning point in the war.” But Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, believed that his fall would open a path for the Russians to advance in the east.

AFP

