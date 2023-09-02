The PSOE will seek in the coming weeks the necessary support to achieve the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, and the parties that hold the key (24 votes) for this investiture to prosper are all pro-independence: PNV, EH Bildu, ERC and Junts per Catalunya. The negotiating process is already starting the demands of the Catalan secessionist parties — the right to self-determination and amnesty for those accused of process— The proposal to reform the territorial model raised by Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu, of the PNV, has now been added. His plan consists of proposing to the State an agreement to “reinterpret” the Constitution without the need to reform it and so that Spain advances towards a “plurinational” State in which the “historical communities” have “the ability to decide by agreement”, a euphemism for right of self-determination. The Socialists consider that the Lehendakari’s proposal is legitimate and are willing to discuss it, although they stress that they do not share it and that the limits of the negotiation are set by the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court has established, through a dozen sentences handed down in the last 15 years, the limits established by the Fundamental Law with respect to this old claim of nationalists both in the Basque Country and in Catalonia: self-sovereignty.

The Constitution only recognizes one holder of sovereignty: the whole of the Spanish people. And the Constitutional Court has relied on that maxim to annul successive decisions by the Basque and Catalan governments aimed at promoting independence processes in their territories. In 2008, the Constitutional Court prevented Lehendakari Juan José Ibarretxe from calling a sovereignist consultation in the Basque Country; in 2014, it annulled the resolution of Parliament that in 2013 had declared Catalonia a “sovereign political and legal subject”; in 2015, it canceled the consultation of November 9, 2014 (although it was held). And in December of that same year 2015, it also declared void the resolution with which, a month earlier, the Parliament had given the green light to the break with the rest of Spain. These sentences were followed by a cascade of resolutions to put a stop to the final stretch of the process. The conclusions of the court have always been two: that a part of Spain cannot decide for the whole; and that the collective rules of the game can be changed —with a reform of the Constitution—, but not ignored.

In 2017, in the sentence that annulled the law of the referendum of the Parliament, the Constitutional Court declared: “For none of the peoples of Spain there is a right of self-determination, understood as the right to promote and consummate its unilateral secession from the State in which it is constituted. Spain. Such a right, with all evidence, is not recognized in the Constitution”. The ruling cited a dozen previous sentences, promulgated since 2008. These are its main arguments:

A consultation is only possible with the participation “of the entire Spanish electoral body.” “Therefore, a referendum has been called without obtaining the mandatory authorization of the State,” said the court. But it is also that, he remarked, “this specific type of consultation is not provided for in the Constitution or in the organic law to which art refers. 92.3 of the Constitution”. “To this must be added, with far greater significance, that the consultation on the “self-determination” of Catalonia would have to fully affect the aforementioned identity and unity of the holder of sovereignty and that therefore, in accordance with our jurisprudence, It could not be the object of another type of referendum than the one foreseen, with the participation of the entire Spanish electoral body, in article 168.3 of the Constitution”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

A law against constitutional principles. “The self-determination referendum law is, with all evidence, unconstitutional and it is so as a whole by explicitly contradicting essential principles of our constitutional order: national sovereignty, resident in the Spanish people, the very unity of the Nation constituted in a social and democratic State of law, and the very supremacy of the Constitution”.

The people of Catalonia are not holders of sovereign power. “Neither the people of Catalonia are holders of a sovereign power, exclusive to the Spanish Nation constituted as a State, nor can it, therefore, be identified as a legal subject that enters into competition with the holder of national sovereignty; neither can the citizens of Catalonia be confused with the sovereign people conceived as the ideal unit of imputation of the constituent power and as such source of the Constitution and the Order”.

The Spanish are the only ones who can be called upon to decide. “The binding self-determination referendum that Law 19/2017 [la del referéndum de independencia] regulates and convenes is as coherent with the unconstitutional premise of the sovereignty of the people of Catalonia from which it starts, as it is irreconcilable with the unity of the Spanish Nation on which the Constitution is based”, the sentence continued. “Even in the event that the vote had not implied the independence of Catalonia, that unity of the Nation, and that of the State in which it is constituted, would have already been irretrievably cancelled. The Nation on whose unity the Constitution is based is that of all Spaniards, as free and equal citizens in rights. They are the only ones who, in hypothesis, could be called upon to decide on the permanence and destiny of the common State (article 168 of the Constitution) without the constituent power of which they are sole holders continuing to deserve that name in the event that such a decision be attributed to only a fraction of the Spanish people″.

What affects everyone must be decided by everyone. “What affects everyone, that is, the permanence or not of that common State in which Spain was constituted, could not, if necessary, but be reconsidered and also decided by all; the opposite would entail, with the rupture of the unity of the citizenship, the bankruptcy, in juridical-constitutional terms, of the Nation of all”.

An autonomous Parliament located outside the Law. “The Parliament of Catalonia has sought, through Law 19/2017, to cancel in fact, in the territory of Catalonia and for all the Catalan people, the validity of the Constitution, the Statute of Autonomy and any rules of law that do not agree or accommodate the dictates of their bare will. Nothing else supposes the apodictic affirmation both of his status as representative of a non-existent “sovereignty” in law, and of the hierarchical supremacy of norms dictated without any other basis than that of his will. The Chamber, by acting in this way, has placed itself completely outside the law, has entered into an unacceptable path of fact, has declaredly stopped acting in the exercise of its own constitutional and statutory functions and has put at maximum risk, for all the citizens of Catalonia, the validity and effectiveness of all the guarantees and rights preserved for them both by the Constitution and the Statute itself”.