It is impossible sing victory in the battle against coronavirus. Not even China, which had not detected any local contagion for 55 days and was already leading a normal life, can still lower its guard. The city of Qingdao has proven it. There, in a hospital specialized in respiratory diseases and destined to treat imported cases, twelve infections have been registered. Only half have developed the symptoms of Covid-19, but the alarms have gone off and the Government has once again removed the heavy artillery: it has quarantined the buildings where the infected live and, as it is not clear that the origin of the outbreak is in the hospital or how long it has spread, has decided to test the 9 million inhabitants of this coastal city for the coronavirus in the next five days. The operation began at seven in the morning today in the five neighborhoods closest to the health center, and then the analyzes will be extended to the rest

Also of concern is the fact that Qingdao received during the last Mid-Autumn Festival, between October 1 and 8, almost 4.5 million visitors. Although the Authorities consider that the risk of contagion is low and that attention should be placed on the contacts of the hospital staff, which is far from the most tourist areas, they have already begun their tracking to also carry out the PCR test on those who traveled to the city. The objective is to prevent the infection from reaching other parts of the country and, without a doubt, control measures to stop the epidemic will be key in its achievement, since transport companies and hotels collect the data of all tourists, who follow using the health QR code. So far, the three cities where most of the visitors reside have been identified: Jinan, Weifang and Yantai, all of them in Shandong province.

“We ask the population to take extreme precautions, maintain social distance, wear a mask, and cooperate with the health authorities,” the local government published yesterday after the detection of the first three infections. Today it has introduced new restrictive measures in crowded public areas, and has announced that it has already screened nearly 150,000 people, especially hospital workers and their closest contacts.

China thus follows the protocols it has implemented in all the outbreaks that have shocked the country, from those detected in small border cities such as Suifenhe, to those that have forced the confinement of much larger areas, such as the northwestern province of Xinjiang. Even the capital, Beijing, has been affected by outbreaks like the Xinfadi food market. In all of them the strategy has been the same: strict confinement of those infected and their relatives, restrictions on entering and leaving the affected places, and massive tests on their populations.