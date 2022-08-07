A downpour with thunder and hail will cover Moscow on Sunday, August 7. This is reported on site Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

The air temperature will be from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius during the daytime. At night it will drop to plus 15 degrees. In the suburbs during the day it will be up to plus 31 degrees during the day and up to plus 12 at night.

During the day, the south wind will blow at a speed of up to 11 meters per second. During a thunderstorm, its gusts will reach up to 20 meters per second, and in some places – up to 25. Atmospheric pressure will be about 750 millimeters of mercury.

In Moscow, the orange danger level continues to operate due to heavy rain, which will continue from 15.00 to midnight.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about a sharp change in the weather.