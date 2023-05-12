Friday, May 12, 2023, 6:50 p.m.



| Updated 7:15 p.m.

A strong downpour accompanied by small hail surprised the residents of Cieza this Friday, where it had not rained heavily for almost six months.

The storm, with an electrical device and which caused a sudden drop in temperature, broke out around 4:30 p.m. and affected the entire municipal area, although the hail, the size of little less than a chickpea, only appeared in the city.

It also rained heavily in the early afternoon in Yecla and Jumilla. Sources from the agricultural organizations Coag and Upa confirmed that they were not aware that the stone fruit crops could have been damaged by this cloud.

On the other hand, the lightning strike caused several outbreaks of forest fires in various mountains of the Altiplano.