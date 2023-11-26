Fragments of a Ukrainian UAV crashed into a residential high-rise building in Tula, a person was injured

A downed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), having lost control, crashed into an apartment building in Tula, there was a casualty. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Alexey Dyumin.

According to the head of the Tula region, the drone hit a residential high-rise building after it was shot down by Russian air defense systems and lost control. Dyumin noted that no serious damage was recorded in the house; the glazing of three apartments was damaged, which will soon be restored.

One of the residents of the house received a slight cut wound. He received medical assistance Alexey Dyumin Governor of the Tula region

Residents from the entrance where the apartments with damaged glass are located were temporarily placed in a nearby kindergarten. They are already are back home. Those whose windows were broken will be temporarily accommodated with relatives, and they have also been offered hotel rooms.

It is clarified that another UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) over the territory of the Tula region. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

The consequences of drone debris hitting a high-rise building were filmed

On the footage that published Baza edition shows a damaged balcony on the 12th floor and several broken windows. The very moment of the UAV explosion and its debris falling into a residential building was caught on CCTV cameras. In the video, a loud explosion can be heard, after which fragments fall down, and alarms go off in parked cars.

At night, Ukrainian drones tried to attack a number of Russian regions

At night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported repelling an attack by several UAVs on the capital. Air defense forces shot down drones in the Naro-Fominsk area and in the Odintsovo urban district. The air defense also managed to intercept and destroy several drones in the Bryansk, Tula and Kaluga regions.

The Russian defense department clarified that 11 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions. Later, the mayor of the Russian capital announced the destruction of a drone heading towards Moscow in Podolsk, as well as in Ramenskoye.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, spoke about two downed drones, no casualties or damage. Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha statedthat the drones were shot down in the Dzerzhinsky and Zhukovsky districts of the region. Later, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of nine more Ukrainian UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions. At about 9 a.m., the Bryansk governor reported another unsuccessful attempt to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

