An (Asian) person died in a double traffic accident, while he was crossing the road from a place not intended for pedestrian crossing, while he was dragging his bicycle, as the car of the first accused (Arab) hit him, and at the same time the car of the second suspect (Gulf) hit him, which resulted in serious injuries. It led to his death, and the Public Prosecution Office in Ras Al Khaimah accused the defendants of not complying with traffic signs and driving their vehicles without attention, which caused the accident and the death of the victim.

The Traffic Misdemeanor Court in Ras Al Khaimah fined each of them 1,500 dirhams, and obligated each of them to pay the heirs of the victim 66 thousand and 666 dirhams of the legal blood money.

In detail, it was stated in the case papers, and as established in the court’s certainty and reassured its conscience, and what was proven from the traffic accident report and the medical report, that the victim was crossing the road from a place not intended for pedestrian crossing, dragging his bicycle and the two defendants’ vehicles hit him together, which led to his death, And destroying the two vehicles and the bicycle.

She added that the first accused denied what was attributed to him, and decided that he was driving his vehicle owned by a car rental office, taking the middle lane, and it was driving to his left at the same level as the vehicle of the second accused, and suddenly, from a short distance, he saw the victim crossing the road walking from right to left, dragging his bike. The bicycle, and the distance between them was short, not exceeding five meters, and that he used the car alarm, pressed the brakes hard, and hit the bicycle, and he does not remember that he hit the victim, and the second vehicle was the one that hit the victim.

For his part, the second accused denied what was attributed to him, and stated that he was traveling in the middle lane at a speed of 80 km, and the vehicle of the first accused was driving in the middle lane, ahead of him for a distance of 50 meters and obscuring his vision, and suddenly the first vehicle pushed the bicycle and threw it in front of him, and he hit it.

The accident plan indicated that the victim was crossing the road from right to left, and crossed the right lane, and when he became between the middle and left lanes, the two vehicles hit him at the same time, and the largest collision was from the vehicle of the second accused, which was traveling in the left lane, and the bicycle was stuck in the front of his car. And that he did not see the effects of brakes, and that the accused bear different percentages in the accident, and that the victim bears part of the responsibility because of entering the road without making sure that it is free of vehicles and crossing the road from a place not designated for pedestrian crossing.

The court affirmed that the legal blood money and the Federal Penal Code are an original punishment for murder, semi-intentional wounding and by mistake, and in this respect it is more like compensation, and it does not require the accused to pay the full blood money except in the case of a complete mistake in which no one else has a direct contribution, whether small or large.

