Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

The Mercy Foundation for Charitable Works in Ras Al Khaimah launched the “Mercy Dose” initiative, coinciding with World Cancer Day, with the aim of collecting contributions from donors to support cancer patients.

Abdullah Saeed Al-Tunaiji, Secretary-General of the Foundation, affirmed Al-Rahma’s keenness to support patients in facing this incurable disease, and to contribute to the return of hope to them, calling on all groups of society to contribute to this initiative to help cancer patients overcome this ordeal.