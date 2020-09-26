A single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Experimental Corona Virus Vaccine has been able to produce strong immune responses. The results of the initial phase of the vaccine were published on Friday. Two different doses of Ad26COV2S were tested. The company’s vaccine is special because other companies’ vaccines may need to be given twice.However, it is not yet clear whether the vaccine will have the same effect on the elderly as it did on the youth. About 1,000 healthy people were involved in trials conducted with the US government. Earlier in July, the same dose was found successful on monkeys. Researchers say that antibodies that neutralize the virus were found in 98% of the volunteers 29 days after the vaccine was given.

Johnson & Johnson special corona vaccine final phase trial begins

Results can come by the end of the year

The company says that after the completion of the study, information about the exact effect and safety of the vaccine will be available. Based on the initial results, the company has started the third phase trial on 60 thousand people from Wednesday. Apart from the US, these trials are taking place in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Its results can come by the end of this year or early next year.

That’s why the vaccine is special

Experts say that even if the company’s vaccine lags behind other candidates, it can have other benefits. The biggest advantage is that there is no need to store it in subzero temperature. Immunity can develop by giving not one, but only one dose. The company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Paul Stauffle, says that by the end of the year it can be confirmed how safe and effective the vaccine is.