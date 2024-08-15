Imagine with me a manager who loves control, who monitors everyone’s movements, who criticizes and blames without offering solutions or even constructive feedback. He is also quick to point out mistakes, who does not acknowledge good work, who places workloads on employees that exceed their capabilities and capacity, who sets imaginary and unrealistic deadlines, and who demands results without taking into account the physical and psychological health of the people working for him. Worse still, he expects employees to be available at all times and on holidays. He does not understand concepts such as work-life balance, personal obligations, or even emergencies or health conditions.

Perhaps the sad thing here is that this person relies on the culture of some HR departments that is built on fear, and the concept of power to manipulate employees, so he simply uses threats to force employees to work longer hours or bear additional burdens, otherwise their fate will be punishment and dismissal.

What I want to get to is that in today’s fast-paced and evolving work environment, the role of HR has gone beyond basic administrative functions of hiring, firing and managing salaries. HR has become the cornerstone of enhancing the work environment and ensuring its productivity. This is where the importance of humanizing HR practices comes into play, considering employees as human beings with needs, aspirations and dreams, as well as emotions and a personal life, and not just assets. Therefore, it is necessary to understand and take into account their needs, and to apply flexible solutions that allow them to manage their professional and personal lives effectively and without pressure, and also to provide them with opportunities for growth and professional advancement, with the necessity of recognizing and rewarding their achievements.

In conclusion, I say that in today’s world, which is characterized by the disappearance of boundaries between work and daily life, the human aspect imposes itself as a strategy and not as a choice. Rather, I add that it is the inevitable development in the way institutions are managed. It is the key that unleashes the latent energies in every employee, and it is the effective medicine for a brilliant institutional recipe, dominated by creativity and distinction. When human resources see their employees with eyes of sympathy and respect, a more positive and productive work environment is established, even more loyal to institutional work, and more satisfied and happy on the individual level.

Founder of Suhail Smart Solutions

